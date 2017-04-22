Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reiterated her support for marriage equality and explained why she won't play golf with President Donald Trump in an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Two years after Jenner made global headlines speaking with Sawyer, the pair reunited for a new interview that aired during a special edition of 20/20 on Friday.

After an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, host Ellen DeGeneres questioned Jenner's support for marriage equality, saying that Jenner “has a judgment about gay marriage.” In her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life, Jenner blames DeGeneres for creating a rift between herself and the LGBT community.

(Related: Caitlyn Jenner blames Ellen DeGeneres for gay marriage blunder.)

“I am 100 percent behind gay marriage,” Jenner told Sawyer. “Let's clear that up right now.”

Jenner, a Republican, also revealed that she voted for Trump, but went on to suggest that she might be regretting that decision.

“Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here's the deal breaker with the Republican Party. And the deal breaker is: You mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, [then] I'm coming after you,” Jenner said.

“When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was okay to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, okay? I'm talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I'm trying to get, especially the Republican Party, to make a change.”

Jenner added that Trump invited her to play golf with him during a cocktail party at his inauguration.

“At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since Title IX, it's not a good idea and so I won't be playing golf with him,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner confirmed that she had gender reassignment surgery. “I wasn't less of a woman the day before I had the surgery than I was the day after I had the surgery,” Jenner said.