Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reiterated her
support for marriage equality and explained why she won't play golf
with President Donald Trump in an interview with Diane Sawyer.
Two years after Jenner made global
headlines speaking with Sawyer, the pair reunited for a new interview
that aired during a special edition of 20/20 on Friday.
After an appearance on the Ellen
DeGeneres Show in 2015, host Ellen DeGeneres questioned Jenner's
support for marriage equality, saying that Jenner “has a judgment
about gay marriage.” In her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My
Life, Jenner blames DeGeneres for creating a rift between herself
and the LGBT community.
“I am 100 percent behind gay
marriage,” Jenner told Sawyer. “Let's clear that up right now.”
Jenner, a Republican, also revealed
that she voted for Trump, but went on to suggest that she might be
regretting that decision.
“Yes, I did vote for Trump, but
here's the deal breaker with the Republican Party. And the deal
breaker is: You mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with
our community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, [then] I'm
coming after you,” Jenner said.
“When it comes to all equality
issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal
guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was
okay to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline
people, okay? I'm talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline,
fighting for our country. I'm trying to get, especially the
Republican Party, to make a change.”
Jenner added that Trump invited her to
play golf with him during a cocktail party at his inauguration.
“At the time I thought it was a
pretty good idea but since Title IX, it's not a good idea and so I
won't be playing golf with him,” she said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner
confirmed that she had gender reassignment surgery. “I wasn't less
of a woman the day before I had the surgery than I was the day after
I had the surgery,” Jenner said.