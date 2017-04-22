Investigators are probing former NFL
star Aaron Hernandez's bisexuality as a possible motive for murder.
Hernandez, who was serving a life
sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin
Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, last week hung himself in
his prison cell.
Lloyd's 2013 murder left many
unanswered questions, including a motive. According to Newsweek,
law enforcement officials believe Lloyd, who was dating the sister of
Hernandez's fiancee, was killed because he knew the football star was
bisexual.
One of the three suicide notes
Hernandez left behind was to his prison boyfriend. He also wrote
notes to his fiancee and his daughter.
“One of the notes left by Hernandez
was to his prison boyfriend, who is now on 24/7 suicide watch,
multiple law enforcement sources confirm,” Newsweek
wrote. “Hernandez's sexuality would, of course, not be
relevant save for the fact that an intimate relationship he allegedly
had with a male former high school classmate was at the center of the
investigation into Lloyd's murder.”