Transgender teen Gavin Grimm is among those featured in Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people.

The 17-year-old Grimm is challenging his school's policy of not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case last month but instead sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender students. Grimm, though, is likely to graduate before his case is resolved.

Each influential person on Time's list is profiled by a guest contributor. Transgender author-activist Janet Mock wrote about Grimm.

“Gavin is the cherubic face of a reductive, dirty debate about trans people’s right to exist in public spaces without hostility, harassment and violence,” Mock wrote. His case, which remains ongoing in Virginia, has implications that extend far beyond bathrooms. It’s about a greater sense of belonging for us all—at school, at home and in our neighborhoods and places of work and worship. So many are made to feel as if they should hide, pretend or perish. Gavin’s refusal to be treated unjustly is an enduring reminder that we will not be stalled.”

