Los Angeles' tourism board on Tuesday
launched an advertising campaign with the message “Everyone is
Welcome.”
The centerpiece of the campaign is a
93-second music video featuring Real Love Baby by Father John
Misty.
In the video, a Mexican boy throws a
paper plane which flies by as people of various ethnic backgrounds
walk, talk, dance, laugh and skateboard near iconic Los Angeles
spots, including Venice Beach and Walt Disney Concert Hall. By the
end of the video, the sky above Los Angeles is filled with many
brightly-colored paper planes.
As Father John Misty sings, “I'm a
real love baby. Wait until you taste me,” two men sitting on a
rainbow-colored staircase share a smooch.
In a shrug to President Donald Trump
and his controversial travel ban, Discover Los Angeles, the region's
tourism board, told The
Los Angeles Times that there “has never been a more crucial
time to reinforce” that “diversity and inclusivity have always
been cornerstones of Los Angeles culture.”