Google on Thursday released a new ad
for Google Home starring a family headed by two dads.
In the 33-second ad, titled Carpool,
two men and their kids rush to get their day started.
One of the men asks Google Home for his
schedule, then the other. Based on the results, they decide who'll
take the kids.
“A biento, papa!” a young girl
screams as she heads out the door.
“Hey, Google, what does a biento
mean?” the man asks. “It means see you soon,” Google Home
responds.
The ad highlights Google Home's new
ability to support multiple users.
“Google Home will now connect to six
Google accounts simultaneously, and tailor responses based on the
voice profile of the person who asked the question,” Android
Central wrote. “This makes Google Home dramatically more useful
for those who have the speaker placed in a shared space in the house,
letting each person in the family get responses on their
appointments, commute and tasks individually.”