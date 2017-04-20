A proposed ordinance that would prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth advanced Tuesday in Delray Beach, Florida.

City leaders passed the ordinance on first reading. A second vote is needed to get the ban on the books.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC), which backed the measure, clergy members are exempt under the proposal unless they are also state-licensed mental health professionals.

“Conversion therapy is usually forced on minors by parents who find it impossible to accept the fact that their children identify as gay or lesbian,” PBCHRC President Rand Hoch said in a statement. “This so-called 'treatment' is extremely harmful.”

If the ordinance is approved, Delray would be the fifth city in Palm Beach County with such a prohibition.