Lord Browne, who helmed energy giant BP
during its “golden period of expansion and diversification,” has
called on more business leaders to be open about their sexuality.
The 69-year-old Browne resigned from BP
in 2007 amid accusations of perjury that revealed he's gay.
In an interview with the BBC, Browne,
who concealed his sexuality while at BP, said that it was important
for gay people to have role models “at the top levels of business.”
“People join businesses when they see
people like themselves doing well,” Browne
said. “So if a gay person comes into business and sees no gay
people at the top levels of business, they will probably go
elsewhere.”
“We need more of those role models,”
he continued. “More people to come out, more people to be
successful and to be openly gay as well.”
“Ten years ago I thought [publicly
discussing my sexuality] would be out of the question,” Browne
added.