During an appearance Wednesday on The Ellen Show, NBA legend Magic Johnson said that he was “so happy” for his son EJ when he came out gay.

EJ Johnson, the star of E!'s reality series EJNYC, came out in 2013.

“I think it's all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be, or what you want them to become,” Magic Johnson told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It's all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do. And when my son came out, I was so happy for him, and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing.”

“So you've got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don't support them, who is going to support them and love them?” he rhetorically asked.

(Related: EJ Johnson questioned his gender after Caitlyn Jenner came out.)