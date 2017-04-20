During an appearance Wednesday on The
Ellen Show, NBA legend Magic Johnson said that he was “so
happy” for his son EJ when he came out gay.
EJ Johnson, the star of E!'s reality
series EJNYC, came out in 2013.
“I think it's all about you not
trying to decide what your daughter or son should be, or what you
want them to become,” Magic
Johnson told host Ellen DeGeneres. “It's all about loving them
no matter who they are, what they decide to do. And when my son came
out, I was so happy for him, and happy for us as parents. We love
him. EJ is amazing.”
“So you've got to support your child,
because there are so many people who try to discriminate against
them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don't support
them, who is going to support them and love them?” he rhetorically
asked.
(Related: EJ
Johnson questioned his gender after Caitlyn Jenner came out.)