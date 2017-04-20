Emmy winner RuPaul is among those
featured in Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most
influential people.
The 56-year-old RuPaul is the host of
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, which was recently renewed for a
tenth season.
Each influential person on Time's
list is profiled by a guest contributor. British supermodel and
actress Naomi Campbell wrote about RuPaul.
“I first met RuPaul in the '90s,”
wrote
Campbell. “Ru was different. But as I got to know him better,
I got to experience firsthand his wit and his intelligence – he's
like an encyclopedia. And his beauty is far beyond skin-deep.”
“It's incredible what he's done for
the drag queens who compete on the show – bringing them out,
introducing them to a mainstream audience and letting them be proud
of who they are and what they want to be,” she added.