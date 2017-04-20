Actress Shannon Purser announced in a tweet Tuesday that she's bisexual.

Purser made her acting debut portraying Barbara 'Barb' Holland in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She also plays Ethel Muggs in the CW's Riverdale and is set to appear in the upcoming films Life of the Party and Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

“I don't normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my friends and family,” Purser tweeted. “It's something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don't like talking about it too much.”

Purser, 19, was responding to Riverdale fans upset that the show did not deliver on a romantic relationship between Betty and Veronica as suggested by a kiss shared by the pair early on in the series.

“I'm very very new to the LGBT community,” she wrote. “I have never heard the term 'queerbaiting' in my life until today. That being said, I have never ever wanted to alienate anyone and my tweet was thoughtless. I wasn't referring to all the beronica shippers, just the ones who had been particularly cruel to me personally.”