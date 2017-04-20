Actress Shannon Purser announced in a
tweet Tuesday that she's bisexual.
Purser made her acting debut portraying
Barbara 'Barb' Holland in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
She also plays Ethel Muggs in the CW's Riverdale and is set to
appear in the upcoming films Life of the Party
and Sierra Burgess is a Loser.
“I don't normally do this, but I
figure now is as good a time as any to get personal. I've only just
recently come out as bisexual to my friends and family,” Purser
tweeted. “It's something I am still processing and trying to
understand and I don't like talking about it too much.”
Purser, 19, was responding to Riverdale
fans upset that the show did not deliver on a romantic relationship
between Betty and Veronica as suggested by a kiss shared by the pair
early on in the series.
“I'm very very new to the LGBT
community,” she wrote. “I have never heard the term
'queerbaiting' in my life until today. That being said, I have never
ever wanted to alienate anyone and my tweet was thoughtless. I
wasn't referring to all the beronica shippers, just the ones who had
been particularly cruel to me personally.”