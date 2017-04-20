A federal appeals court has awarded more than $600,000 in attorney's fees to the two couples who challenged Texas' ban on same-sex marriage.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Texas to pay $585,470 in attorney fees and $20,202 in costs related to the case.

Texas voters in 2005 approved a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union and prohibited the state from recognizing the out-of-state marriages of gay and lesbian couples.

Mark Phariss and Vic Holmes, who were denied a marriage license, and Cleopatra DeLeon and Nicole Dimetman, whose Massachusetts marriage was not recognized by Texas, filed their suit in 2013. Phariss and Holmes have since married.

“We're thrilled,” Phariss is quoted as saying by The Dallas Morning News. “It means that our attorneys finally get compensated for all of their hard work.”

“It's kind of a little bit sad that it was a waste of taxpayer dollars that could have gone to other things than to keep two people who love each other from getting married,” he added.

Texas appealed a federal court's ruling striking down the ban. The Supreme Court settled the issue in Obergefell before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decided the case.