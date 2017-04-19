The NCAA on Tuesday awarded North
Carolina several championship games, ending a boycott of the state
over passage of House Bill 2.
Earlier this month, Democratic Governor
Roy Cooper signed a compromise deal to repeal House Bill 2, the
beleaguered law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections
and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their
choice. The law's passage last year led to the NCAA's decision to
strip North Carolina of seven championship events. The new law,
House Bill 142, repeals House Bill 2, but it also leaves bathroom
regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT
ordinances until December 1, 2020.
(Related: NC's
Roy Cooper signs deal to repeal anti-LGBT law.)
The changes were enough to convince the
NCAA to return to North Carolina, though the organization said that
it was “reluctantly” ending its ban.
The NCAA said that the law's
replacement had “minimally achieved a situation where we believe
NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory
environment.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and
Equality NC criticized the move in a joint statement.
“The NCAA has fallen ‘hook, line,
and sinker’ for this ‘bait and switch’ sham ‘deal’ doubling
down on discrimination,” said HRC's JoDee Winterhof. “Even worse,
the NCAA has inexcusably gone back on its promise to ensure all
championship games are held in locations that are safe, respectful,
and free of discrimination. By rewarding North Carolina with
championship games, the NCAA has undermined its credibility and is
sending a dangerous message to lawmakers across the country who are
targeting LGBTQ people with discriminatory state legislation. In
addition to protecting the broader LGBTQ community, the NCAA needs to
clearly state how they will be protecting their student athletes,
personnel and fans.”
“How can LGBTQ people – especially
members of the transgender community – be safe and free from
discrimination, much less protected against mistreatment or
harassment with the sham fake repeal of HB2?” said Equality NC
Executive Director Chris Sgro. “The unfortunate reality is they
cannot. HB 142 was a cheap political trick that did nothing to
alleviate the concerns the NCAA initially outlined when it pulled
games from the Tar Heel state last year, and even adds new forms of
discrimination to North Carolina's laws. It is unthinkable that the
NCAA would abandon its commitment to LGBTQ fans, players, and
administrators by falling for this trick.”
Charlotte will next year host the
NCAA's first event in North Carolina since ending its boycott.