The NCAA on Tuesday awarded North Carolina several championship games, ending a boycott of the state over passage of House Bill 2.

Earlier this month, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper signed a compromise deal to repeal House Bill 2, the beleaguered law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The law's passage last year led to the NCAA's decision to strip North Carolina of seven championship events. The new law, House Bill 142, repeals House Bill 2, but it also leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

(Related: NC's Roy Cooper signs deal to repeal anti-LGBT law.)

The changes were enough to convince the NCAA to return to North Carolina, though the organization said that it was “reluctantly” ending its ban.

The NCAA said that the law's replacement had “minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Equality NC criticized the move in a joint statement.

“The NCAA has fallen ‘hook, line, and sinker’ for this ‘bait and switch’ sham ‘deal’ doubling down on discrimination,” said HRC's JoDee Winterhof. “Even worse, the NCAA has inexcusably gone back on its promise to ensure all championship games are held in locations that are safe, respectful, and free of discrimination. By rewarding North Carolina with championship games, the NCAA has undermined its credibility and is sending a dangerous message to lawmakers across the country who are targeting LGBTQ people with discriminatory state legislation. In addition to protecting the broader LGBTQ community, the NCAA needs to clearly state how they will be protecting their student athletes, personnel and fans.”

“How can LGBTQ people – especially members of the transgender community – be safe and free from discrimination, much less protected against mistreatment or harassment with the sham fake repeal of HB2?” said Equality NC Executive Director Chris Sgro. “The unfortunate reality is they cannot. HB 142 was a cheap political trick that did nothing to alleviate the concerns the NCAA initially outlined when it pulled games from the Tar Heel state last year, and even adds new forms of discrimination to North Carolina's laws. It is unthinkable that the NCAA would abandon its commitment to LGBTQ fans, players, and administrators by falling for this trick.”

Charlotte will next year host the NCAA's first event in North Carolina since ending its boycott.