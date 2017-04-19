Actor Luke Evans says that being out
hasn't affected his Hollywood career.
The 38-year-old Welsh actor plays
Gaston in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
In an interview with The Jackal,
Evans talked about being out in Hollywood.
“As an actor you have to keep some
sort of enigma and mystery. There’s a dignity to keeping private.
I’m trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to
protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don’t do press.
They don’t do interviews. I don’t get photographed with them.
Although everyone knows they’re my mum and dad in the Valleys. It’s
the choice I’ve made,” Evans
said, referring to the South Wales Valleys, not MTV's British
reality series The Valleys.
When asked whether Hollywood can cope
with the idea of a gay action hero, Evans answered that the question
is “difficult to answer,” but suggested that he doesn't feel
discriminated against based on his sexuality.
“I don’t know how ‘Hollywood’
as you call it, thinks,” Evans said. “I don’t think about it.
I don’t feel they’re connected. Talent, success, what you do in
your personal life – I don’t see how one should have an effect on
the other. I don’t think I’d be in this business if I felt that I
was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.”