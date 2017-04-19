In a cover interview with Vogue, singer-songwriter Katy Perry reveals that her parents kept gay people from interacting with her while growing up.

The 32-year-old Perry grew up in a strict evangelical household.

Vogue writes: Perry, born Katheryn Hudson, has been a performer since childhood, the self-confessed “black sheep” daughter of evangelical Christian pastors who carefully sheltered her from the pernicious modern world in “a bubble beyond the bubble” of like-minded community and schooling. “The schools were really makeshift,” Perry recalls. “Education was not the first priority. My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still.” She was not, for instance, “allowed to interact with gay people,” she remembers, and “there is some generational racism. But I came out of the womb asking questions, curious from day one, and I am really grateful for that: My curiosity has led me here. Anything I don’t understand, I will just ask questions about.”

Perry also said that President Donald Trump's victory brought up “a lot of trauma.”

“I was really disheartened for a while; it just brought up a lot of trauma for me,” Perry said. “Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal.”

