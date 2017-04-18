GLAAD on Monday announced that it would honor actress Debra Messing at its annual Media Awards in New York City on May 6.

Messing will receive the group's Excellence in Media Award. The award is presented to “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.” Previous recipients include Robert De Niro, Russell Simmons, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Bob and Harvey Weinstein and Diane Sawyer.

“Debra Messing is a champion of the LGBTQ community and many marginalized groups today,” GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Through laughter, warmth and pure heart both on and off-screen, she accelerates acceptance and inspires everyone to raise their own voices.”

Messing in 2003 won an Emmy for playing Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. The sitcom, which is returning for a new 12-episode season, was the first prime time network comedy to feature a gay character lead.

(Related: Debra Messing says new Will & Grace will “celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ.”)