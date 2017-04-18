GLAAD on Monday announced that it would
honor actress Debra Messing at its annual Media Awards in New York
City on May 6.
Messing will receive the group's
Excellence in Media Award. The award is presented to “media
professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting
equality and acceptance.” Previous recipients include Robert De
Niro, Russell Simmons, Kelly Ripa, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks,
Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, Barbara Walters, Bob and Harvey
Weinstein and Diane Sawyer.
“Debra Messing is a champion of the
LGBTQ community and many marginalized groups today,” GLAAD CEO and
President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Through laughter,
warmth and pure heart both on and off-screen, she accelerates
acceptance and inspires everyone to raise their own voices.”
Messing in 2003 won an Emmy for playing
Grace Adler on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. The sitcom,
which is returning for a new 12-episode season, was the first prime
time network comedy to feature a gay character lead.
(Related: Debra
Messing says new Will & Grace will “celebrate all the other
initials of LGBTQ.”)