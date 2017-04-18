Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations, on Monday condemned reports of police in Chechnya
torturing and killing men suspected of being gay or bisexual.
“We continue to be disturbed by
reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya
based on their sexual orientation and those persecuted by
association,” Haley
said in a statement. “If true, this violation of human rights
cannot be ignored – Chechen authorities must immediately
investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and
take steps to prevent future abuses.”
“We are against all forms of
discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation.
When left unchecked, discrimination and human rights abuses can lead
to destabilization and conflict.”
“Tomorrow, the United States will
lead a first-ever meeting on human rights in international conflicts
in the UN Security Council to underscore our commitment to addressing
human rights abuses wherever they threaten international peace and
security,” she added.
Russian newspaper Novaya Gaceta
broke the story, reporting earlier this month that more than 100 men
have been detained and three killed in the anti-gay campaign,
including several well-known local television personalities and
religious figures.
According to NBC News, the paper's
website was attacked last week and the newspaper reported that it had
been threatened by Chechen leaders.
A spokesman for Russian President
Vladimir Putin has denied the reports, saying that he does “not
have any reliable information about any problems” in Chechnya, a
Muslim-majority republic of Russia.
