Out singer-actor Ricky Martin says he kept closeted because he was scared of rejection.

The 45-year-old Martin, who for years denied rumors about his sexuality, came out gay in 2010, roughly two years after he became the father of twin boys Matteo and Valentino, who were born via a surrogate mother.

“I was afraid of rejection,” he said during a CBS Sunday Morning profile. “Because unfortunately, you know … First of all, for many years everyone, a lot of people told me that my feelings were evil. 'What you're feeling is not godly.' I'm not a good person. If I'm feeling this, I'm not a good person.”

“No more of that,” an emotional Martin continued. “I'm a good person. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with me. No. No. Enough. No more of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin said that he and fiance Jwan Yosef were “making plans” for more children.

“I want a big family,” Martin said. “I want daddy's little girl. Let's see what happens.”

Martin is currently headlining his own show in Las Vegas.