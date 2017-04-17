The Nevada Senate will soon vote on a
proposal that would begin the process of repealing the state's
voter-approved constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.
Voters in 2000 and again in 2002
approved Question 2.
A federal court struck down Question 2
as unconstitutional in 2014 after Nevada stopped defending the ban.
Legislation to repeal the
constitutional ban and replace it with a gender-neutral definition of
marriage was blocked in 2014 after Republicans took control of the
Legislature.
Assembly Joint Resolution 2 was
introduced in February and with Democrats back in control of the
Legislature it cleared the Assembly in March. If approved by the
Senate, the resolution would return for a second round of voting in
2019. Voters would then be able to decide on whether to repeal the
ban in 2020.