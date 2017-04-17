The Nevada Senate will soon vote on a proposal that would begin the process of repealing the state's voter-approved constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage.

Voters in 2000 and again in 2002 approved Question 2.

A federal court struck down Question 2 as unconstitutional in 2014 after Nevada stopped defending the ban.

Legislation to repeal the constitutional ban and replace it with a gender-neutral definition of marriage was blocked in 2014 after Republicans took control of the Legislature.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 was introduced in February and with Democrats back in control of the Legislature it cleared the Assembly in March. If approved by the Senate, the resolution would return for a second round of voting in 2019. Voters would then be able to decide on whether to repeal the ban in 2020.