The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on Saturday premiered The Book of John Gray, a reality show that revolves around Pastor John Gray.

Gray is a pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, which boasts the largest congregation in the United States with an average attendance of 52,000 parishioners per week.

In a trailer for the show, Gray and his wife Aventer are seen struggling to keep their marriage together as they raise their son John and daughter Theory Aspyn-Sky.

Instinct Magazine points out that Pastor Gray is opposed to LGBT rights that Winfrey has championed, such as marriage equality.

In a 2013 tweet, Gray called gay sex a “sin” similar to fornication, adultery or “any other sin God was clear about.”

A year earlier, Gray said that he was “concerned” about President Barack Obama's announcement that he supports the right of gay couples to marry.

“The Christian President of [the] United States believes something different from the God he serves,” Gray wrote in 2012. “Anyone else a little concerned?”

In 2014, he criticized the Grammys for marrying 33 gay and straight couples during a performance of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Same Love. Queen Latifah entered the stage through a church door to officiate over the weddings.

“Everyone is allowed to get married based on state laws. But dishonoring ppl of faith by adding clear church imagery is wrong. #Grammy's,” Gray messaged.

Gray has also protested comparisons between the LGBT rights movement and the Civil Rights Movement, chiding Brendon Ayanbadejo for making such a comparison in cheering Michael Sam, the first openly gay football player to be drafted by the NFL.

“@brendon310 to compare what Michael Sam has done to what Rosa [P]arks did is dishonorable to the systematic lynchings, murders...,” Gray tweeted in 2014.

The senior pastor at Lakewood Church is Joel Osteen, who also is opposed to marriage equality and has called gay sex a sin.

