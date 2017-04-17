In an interview with The Huffington Post, Debra Messing said that the upcoming revival of Will & Grace will “celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ.”

Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles as Will & Grace returns to NBC with 12 new episodes. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.

When asked why now, Messing answered, “It's a scary and confusing time in our country and we just felt like we wanted to make other people laugh right now. And also continue to do what Will & Grace always did, which was to push the envelope, take chances and be a little bit outrageous.”

“It's a whole new world now where being gay and lesbian is not something that people are hiding like they did when we started almost 20 years ago.”

“I think that there's an opportunity to now celebrate all the other initials of LGBTQ. It will be great to come out of this next round and feel like we're normalizing an even larger segment of underrepresented people on prime-time television,” Messing added.