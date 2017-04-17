Out actress Cynthia Nixon said this
week that she was “devastated” when President Donald Trump was
elected in November.
Nixon made her comments during an
appearance on Larry King Now.
“I'm one of those people who really
didn't think he was electable,” Nixon
told host Larry King. “I was very devastated when he was
elected. I really don't know what I find most disturbing: his inhumane
policy moves or his incompetence. I'm really not sure which is the
greater of the two evils.”
“Neither is surprising. The
incompetence I think was a foregone conclusion.”
“He was more of a Democrat –
economically he was a Republican, but certainly in terms of social
issues. I guess if you look at his family's background, there's a
lot of racism there. So, maybe that's less surprising, but the
anti-LGBT stuff is surprising.”
Elsewhere in the interview, King asked,
“When did you know you weren't heterosexual?”
“Well, this is a thorny issue. I
guess if I have to put a label, I would put a bisexual label. But to
me there was no change, there was just this person,” she answered,
referring to wife Christine Marinoni.