In her upcoming tell-all, Caitlyn Jenner blames Ellen DeGeneres for popularizing her unflattering comments on marriage equality.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life, Jenner suggests that DeGeneres set her up, saying that DeGeneres wanted to know how her views on the subject had “progressed over the years.”

“I believe, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about – my progress in terms of changing attitude over the years,” wrote Jenner.

During the interview, DeGeneres pointed out that many Republicans “would vote against all the issues that you as a woman and you as a trans person would want someone to support.”

Jenner, a Republican, said that she agreed with that “in some cases.”

“And same-sex marriage,” DeGeneres interrupted.

“I have to admit that I remember 15 years ago, 20 years ago, whatever it was, this whole gay marriage issue came up, at first I was not for it. I'm a traditionalist,” Jenner explained. “You know, it's always been a man and a woman. And I'm thinking, 'I don't quite get it.' But as time has gone on, I think like a lot of people on this issue have really changed their thinking here to I don't ever want to stand in front of anybody's happiness. That's not my job.”

“If that word, marriage, is really, really that important to you I can go with it, you know.”

“So, you're still kinda a little not on board with it?”

“No, I'm on board,” Jenner responded. “Yeah, I'm okay with that.”

(Related: Caitlyn Jenner tells Ellen DeGeneres she's “OK” with gay marriage.)

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, DeGeneres said that Jenner “still has a judgment about gay marriage.”

“And I said, 'You're wanting people to understand and accept you.' This is like really confusing to people and you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage. She said if the word marriage is that important and I was like, 'It is, because that's the word,'” DeGeneres said.

“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” Jenner wrote. “Ellen's appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

Jenner's memoir arrives April 25.