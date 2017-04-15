Out singer Ricky Martin is getting his
own reality series.
VH1 on Thursday announced that the
untitled show would premiere in June.
The series will follow Martin as he
prepares for his Las Vegas residency.
“A revealing, never been seen account
of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our
time,” VH1 said of the docuseries in a press release. “With more
than 85 million albums sold worldwide, 95 platinum records, and
sold-out concerts in over 100 countries, Ricky Martin is truly an
international icon. The project will draw on his Vegas residence to
illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every
pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.”
Martin will also play Antonio D'Amico,
Gianni Versace's lover, in FX's upcoming Versace: American Crime
Story.
