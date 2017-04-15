Out singer Ricky Martin is getting his own reality series.

VH1 on Thursday announced that the untitled show would premiere in June.

The series will follow Martin as he prepares for his Las Vegas residency.

“A revealing, never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time,” VH1 said of the docuseries in a press release. “With more than 85 million albums sold worldwide, 95 platinum records, and sold-out concerts in over 100 countries, Ricky Martin is truly an international icon. The project will draw on his Vegas residence to illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life.”

Martin will also play Antonio D'Amico, Gianni Versace's lover, in FX's upcoming Versace: American Crime Story.

