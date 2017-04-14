Washington state and Chicago have announced they'll keep in place policies that restrict government workers from traveling to North Carolina.

The bans were enacted to protest passage of House Bill 2, which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Earlier this month, lawmakers repealed the law and replaced it with House Bill 142.

But Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a memo that lawmakers had not gone far enough.

“H.B. 142, like H.B. 2, contains similar troubling, discriminatory provisions, and Washingtonians traveling to North Carolina on work-related matters may still experience discrimination,” Inslee said. “The continued allowance of discrimination is inherent in the spirit of H.B. 142.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel agreed.

“Until North Carolina acknowledges the rights of the LGBTQ community and treats all individuals fairly, the City of Chicago will be taking our business elsewhere, and we encourage others to do the same,” he said in a statement.

The new law leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT protections until December 1, 2020.

Washington state and Chicago join California, Minnesota, New York City, Washington, San Francisco, Seattle and Salt Lake City in continuing to ban non-essential travel to North Carolina over its LGBT policies.