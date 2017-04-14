VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race
for a tenth season.
The reality series, which aired for
eight seasons on Logo, pits drag queens against each other in a
contest to win the coveted title of “America's next drag
superstar.” Nearly 1 million people last month tuned in to the
show's season 9 premiere on its new VH1 home.
“As we celebrate a Decade of Drag,
we'll continue to tell universal stories of the tenacity of the human
spirit,” RuPaul said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, we rely on the
power of love, laughter and creativity to combat fear and darkness,”
RuPaul added.
Chris McCarthy, president of VH1, MTV
and Logo, said in a statement that the move has helped the show gain
viewership. “It's been amazing to see the show get its highest
season ever on a whole new night on a whole new network. We brought
in a whole new set of audience that is loving the show.”