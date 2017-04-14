VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for a tenth season.

The reality series, which aired for eight seasons on Logo, pits drag queens against each other in a contest to win the coveted title of “America's next drag superstar.” Nearly 1 million people last month tuned in to the show's season 9 premiere on its new VH1 home.

“As we celebrate a Decade of Drag, we'll continue to tell universal stories of the tenacity of the human spirit,” RuPaul said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we rely on the power of love, laughter and creativity to combat fear and darkness,” RuPaul added.

Chris McCarthy, president of VH1, MTV and Logo, said in a statement that the move has helped the show gain viewership. “It's been amazing to see the show get its highest season ever on a whole new night on a whole new network. We brought in a whole new set of audience that is loving the show.”