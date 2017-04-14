A proposed bill in Texas scheduled to
be heard next week would block local LGBT protections.
According to the Houston
Chronicle, House Bill 2899 would prohibit cities and counties
from passing non-discrimination ordinances that include classes of
people that are not protected under state law. Texas'
non-discrimination laws currently do not include sexual orientation
or gender identity as protected classes.
Authored by Republican Representative
Ron Simmons, the bill also nullifies existing LGBT protections in
cities such as San Antonio and Dallas.
“We oppose HB 2899,” said Jeff
Coyle, San Antonio's director of government and public affairs.
LGBT advocate GLAAD said that the bill
was worse that Senate Bill 6, which prohibits transgender people from
using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. The bill has
cleared the Senate but has yet to be heard in the House.
“The newly proposed HB 2899 is even
worse than SB 6 because it invalidates all existing local
non-discrimination ordinances that protect LGBTQ Texans and gives
anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers full control over future LGBTQ local
non-discrimination laws. HB 2899 is another harmful ‘solution’ in
search of a problem and will accomplish one thing: further putting
the lives of all LGBTQ Texans in jeopardy,” the group said.