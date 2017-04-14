A proposed bill in Texas scheduled to be heard next week would block local LGBT protections.

According to the Houston Chronicle, House Bill 2899 would prohibit cities and counties from passing non-discrimination ordinances that include classes of people that are not protected under state law. Texas' non-discrimination laws currently do not include sexual orientation or gender identity as protected classes.

Authored by Republican Representative Ron Simmons, the bill also nullifies existing LGBT protections in cities such as San Antonio and Dallas.

“We oppose HB 2899,” said Jeff Coyle, San Antonio's director of government and public affairs.

LGBT advocate GLAAD said that the bill was worse that Senate Bill 6, which prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. The bill has cleared the Senate but has yet to be heard in the House.

“The newly proposed HB 2899 is even worse than SB 6 because it invalidates all existing local non-discrimination ordinances that protect LGBTQ Texans and gives anti-LGBTQ state lawmakers full control over future LGBTQ local non-discrimination laws. HB 2899 is another harmful ‘solution’ in search of a problem and will accomplish one thing: further putting the lives of all LGBTQ Texans in jeopardy,” the group said.