British celebrity Kelly Osbourne has
criticized female celebrities who claim to be lesbians to gain
attention.
In an interview with Michigan LGBT
weekly PrideSource, Osbourne, 32, said that this attention grabber
drove her “nuts.”
“There's this whole generation of
young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's
supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later
they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts!” Osbourne
said.
“I think it takes all the proactive
work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now
you’re gay? Then two weeks later: 'Oh no, that was just a phase.'
You don’t get to do that.”
“I’ve marched till my feet bled for
the right of equal love in the gay community, and you’re just gonna
step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that
you’re a lesbian when you’ve never even seen another puss that’s
not yours so you can get attention?”
Osbourne suggested that if she were to
announce that she's gay, it wouldn't be a farce.
“My whole rule is, never say never.
I’ve never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don’t know
that it’s not a possibility,” she said.