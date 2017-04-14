British celebrity Kelly Osbourne has criticized female celebrities who claim to be lesbians to gain attention.

In an interview with Michigan LGBT weekly PrideSource, Osbourne, 32, said that this attention grabber drove her “nuts.”

“There's this whole generation of young Hollywood girls who can't find love where they think it's supposed to be, and then they come out being gay and two weeks later they have a boyfriend. It drives me nuts!” Osbourne said.

“I think it takes all the proactive work the LGBT community has done and sets them back. Oh, so now you’re gay? Then two weeks later: 'Oh no, that was just a phase.' You don’t get to do that.”

“I’ve marched till my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community, and you’re just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you’re a lesbian when you’ve never even seen another puss that’s not yours so you can get attention?”

Osbourne suggested that if she were to announce that she's gay, it wouldn't be a farce.

“My whole rule is, never say never. I’ve never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don’t know that it’s not a possibility,” she said.