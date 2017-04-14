Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday mocked concerns voiced by college students opposed to a Chick-fil-A opening on Pittsburgh's Duquesne University campus.

“Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered,” the president's son tweeted along with a link to a Daily Caller article about the controversy.

Chick-fil-A has been criticized for donating millions of dollars to groups opposed to LGBT rights. In 2012, CEO Dan Cathy conceded in an interview with the Baptist Press that his company is opposed to marriage equality. “Well, guilty as charged,” Cathy said at the time.

Duquesne University's student newspaper reported that a student government representative and the school's gay-straight alliance group have asked officials to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A on campus.

“I've tried very hard within the last semester and a half to promote this safe environment for the LGBTQ+ community,” Lambda President Rachel Coury told The Duquesne Duke.

In a statement released Thursday, Chick-fil-A said: “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”