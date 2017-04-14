Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday mocked
concerns voiced by college students opposed to a Chick-fil-A opening
on Pittsburgh's Duquesne University campus.
“Luckily these students wont likely
have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in
their lives... Oh Wait #triggered,” the president's son tweeted
along with a link to a Daily Caller article about the
controversy.
Chick-fil-A has been criticized for
donating millions of dollars to groups opposed to LGBT rights. In
2012, CEO Dan Cathy conceded in an interview with the Baptist
Press that his company is opposed to marriage equality. “Well,
guilty as charged,” Cathy said at the time.
Duquesne University's student newspaper
reported that a student government representative and the school's
gay-straight alliance group have asked officials to reconsider the
addition of a Chick-fil-A on campus.
“I've tried very hard within the last
semester and a half to promote this safe environment for the LGBTQ+
community,” Lambda President Rachel Coury told The Duquesne
Duke.
In a statement released Thursday,
Chick-fil-A said: “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”