North Carolina state Representative Larry Pittman on Wednesday compared President Abraham Lincoln to Adolf Hitler in responding to criticism over a bill he backed that seeks to restore the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

House Bill 780, titled Uphold Historical Marriage Act, directs the state to defy the Supreme Court's Obergefell ruling and enforce Amendment One, the 2012 voter-approved constitutional amendment that limits marriage to heterosexual couples.

Sponsors of the bill include GOP Representatives Larry Pittman, Michael Speciale, Carl Ford and Mike Clampitt.

(Related: North Carolina bill would reinstate gay marriage ban.)

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said Wednesday that he would block the bill.

“There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard,” Moore said.

The bill sparked outrage online, with one user calling Pittman a “tyrant” and one of the reasons his son took his life.

“It would not be a reinstatement,” Pittman replied. “It would be upholding the law of this State in spite of the opinion of a federal court that had no business interfering. As for your other comments, look who's talking about hating. And you know nothing about my son.”

“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional,” he added.