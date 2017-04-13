California officials on Wednesday announced that a policy that restricts government workers from traveling to North Carolina will remain in place.

The ban was enacted to protest passage of House Bill 2, which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Earlier this month, lawmakers repealed the law and replaced it with House Bill 142. But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that the changes didn't go far enough.

“California’s law was enacted to ensure that, with limited exceptions, our taxpayer resources are not spent in states that authorize discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” Becerra said in a statement. “North Carolina’s new law does not cure the infirmity of this type of discrimination.”

The new law leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT protections until December 1, 2020.

California is the second state after Minnesota to announce it will keep its travel ban in place. Other states, including Vermont, New York and Connecticut, have yet to react to the repeal.