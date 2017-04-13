Christian author David Barton has claimed that the evil behind Nazism and atrocities such as the Holocaust was at work today advancing the “homosexual lifestyle.”

Barton's Texas-based WallBuilders promotes the view that the United States is an explicitly Christian nation.

Speaking on his WallBuilders Live radio show Thursday, Barton used a recent trip to visit Nazi sites in Poland as a starting point to argue that “every evil that's ever appeared in the world also occurs in every generation.”

“It does not change over time,” Barton told listeners. “The evil that’s there, it still works in the same deceptive means today. It still has that nice smiling face and, you know, a homosexual lifestyle. It’s such a wonderful lifestyle. Yeah? Why don’t you look at the medical stats and see if that’s really true? And so it always disguises itself in different ways; it comes through different means. We see it all the time. So, what I learned is what I already knew, and that is human nature does not change and if you don’t have the impact of religion to change a heart you will end up like the Nazis. These are guys who had no conscience and that comes from not fearing God.”

“You see what happens when you have a secular, God-free society,” Barton said of the Nazis, whom he claimed were “pagans,” adding that the “good stuff is Bible based” and “bad stuff is secular pagan.”