Actress Shannon Purser revealed in a series tweets that she's experienced anxiety over her sexuality.

Purser made her acting debut portraying Barbara 'Barb' Holland in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She also plays Ethel Muggs in the CW's Riverdale and is set to appear in the upcoming films Life of the Party and Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

“Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process,” Purser, 19, tweeted. “It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner.”

“Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. Either way, I know what it's like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary.”

“All that to say, you're not alone. You're in my prayers and, if you're the praying kind, please keep me in yours. [heart emoji],” she added.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Purser confided that she has battled depression and self-harm.

“I felt so isolated and so unworthy of love,” she said, adding that she hasn't self-harmed in over four years.