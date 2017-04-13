Dove has included a transgender mom in a same-sex relationship as part of its #RealMoms campaign.

The ad features a variety of mothers, including stay-at-home moms, first-time moms and single moms.

“Meet #RealMoms whose diverse parenting styles shatter stereotypes about motherhood and prove that there are no rules about how to be a parent today,” the ad's description reads.

Shea and her partner are seen taking of their infant son.

“There's no one right way to do it all,” Shea says. “We are both his biological parents. You get people who are like, 'What do you mean you're the mom? We're like, 'Yep.'”

Mombian blogger Dana Rudolph praised Dove for including a transgender mom.

“Kudos for the brand for not only being LGBTQ inclusive, but for being willing to think beyond the more common solution of showing a cisgender two-mom couple,” she wrote.

“I love the campaign's overall theme of 'There's no right or wrong way to be a mom – only your way.' As one of the other moms in the ad says, 'Do what fits your family. And trust yourself.' That's pretty much the best parenting advice I can imagine,” Rudolph added.