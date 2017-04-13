Dove has included a transgender mom in
a same-sex relationship as part of its #RealMoms campaign.
The ad features a variety of mothers,
including stay-at-home moms, first-time moms and single moms.
“Meet #RealMoms whose diverse
parenting styles shatter stereotypes about motherhood and prove that
there are no rules about how to be a parent today,” the ad's
description reads.
Shea and her partner are seen taking of
their infant son.
“There's no one right way to do it
all,” Shea says. “We are both his biological parents. You get
people who are like, 'What do you mean you're the mom? We're like,
'Yep.'”
Mombian blogger Dana Rudolph
praised Dove for including a transgender mom.
“Kudos for the brand for not only
being LGBTQ inclusive, but for being willing to think beyond the more
common solution of showing a cisgender two-mom couple,” she
wrote.
“I love the campaign's overall theme
of 'There's no right or wrong way to be a mom – only your way.' As
one of the other moms in the ad says, 'Do what fits your family. And
trust yourself.' That's pretty much the best parenting advice I can
imagine,” Rudolph added.