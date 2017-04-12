Four Republican lawmakers in North Carolina filed a bill Tuesday that seeks to restore the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

House Bill 780, titled Uphold Historical Marriage Act, directs the state to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Obergefell ruling, which found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, The Charlotte Observer reported. The bill states that the ruling is “null and void in the State of North Carolina” because it “exceeds the authority of the court relative to the decree of Almighty God that 'a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh' (Genesis 2:24, ESV) and abrogates the clear meaning and understanding of marriage in all societies throughout prior history.”

The bill directs the state to defy the high court and enforce Amendment One, the 2012 voter-approved constitutional amendment that limits marriage to heterosexual couples.

Sponsors of the bill include Representatives Larry Pittman, Michael Speciale, Carl Ford and Mike Clampitt.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper called the bill “wrong.”

“We need more LGBT protections, not fewer,” Cooper tweeted.