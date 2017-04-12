Out actor Andrew Rannells says HBO's Looking was unfairly criticized for not representing every gay man's experience.

Rannells, who plays a gay bestie on HBO's Girls, spoke to Vulture as the series reaches its end.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett as three gay friends living in San Francisco, Looking – which was often described as the gay version of Girls – lasted only two seasons before it was canceled. A feature-length film tied up loose ends.

Rannells, whose resume is filled with gay characters he has played, was asked about the roles he has been offered.

“I've been offered a lot of gay besties recently, and they're not all created equal, so that's tricky,” Rannells said.

On Looking, he said there was “too much pressure” to represent every gay man.

“I experienced that with [Girls creator and star] Lena [Dunham] too – that Lena is somehow supposed to represent every young woman, and that’s not what she set out to do. She never claimed that. I remember the clip of her in the pilot that’s so funny, when she says 'I may be the voice of my generation,' there was a confusion that she was saying that about herself, and she wasn’t – her character just had that very stoned realization talking with her parents,” he said. “I think Looking had some of that, too. These guys are just telling a story about these people! They’re not supposed to represent every gay man in America! It’s just this group of friends, that’s all.