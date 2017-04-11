Cody Alan recently said that response to his coming out has been overwhelmingly positive.

Alan, the host of CMT's Hot 20 Countdown, announced his sexuality for the first time publicly in an Instagram post in January.

(Related: CMT star Cody Alan comes out gay on Instagram.)

The 44-year-old Alan, who has a son and daughter with his ex-wife, talked about coming out with Greg in Hollywood at last weekend's GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, which he attended with Trea Smith, his boyfriend of more than a year.

“I didn't know what to expect,” Alan said. “I thought there might be some negativity in a big way but there really hasn't been. People have been overwhelmingly kind. And that goes from the A-list artists who have spoken up since I came out to real-life people living their lives every day as LGBTQ.”

“I would have never expected to be received so warmly in country music. But country music is a little bit different than it was years ago, as is the world in general. People are a lot more open-minded and willing to accept, and also incredibly loving,” he added.