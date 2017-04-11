Cody Alan recently said that response
to his coming out has been overwhelmingly positive.
Alan, the host of CMT's Hot 20
Countdown, announced his sexuality for the first time publicly in
an Instagram post in January.
(Related: CMT
star Cody Alan comes out gay on Instagram.)
The 44-year-old Alan, who has a son and
daughter with his ex-wife, talked about coming out with Greg in
Hollywood at last weekend's GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, which
he attended with Trea Smith, his boyfriend of more than a year.
“I didn't know what to expect,”
Alan
said. “I thought there might be some negativity in a big way
but there really hasn't been. People have been overwhelmingly kind.
And that goes from the A-list artists who have spoken up since I came
out to real-life people living their lives every day as LGBTQ.”
“I would have never expected to be
received so warmly in country music. But country music is a little
bit different than it was years ago, as is the world in general.
People are a lot more open-minded and willing to accept, and also
incredibly loving,” he added.