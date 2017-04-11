In her upcoming memoir The Secrets
of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she underwent gender
reassignment surgery earlier this year.
The 67-year-old Olympian writes that
she had the surgery in January.
“The surgery was a success, and I
feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Jenner wrote.
“I am telling you because I believe
in candor. So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now
you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I
will ever speak of it.”
Radar
Online, which first published the quotes, said that Jenner
decided to undergo the surgery because she was tired of answering
questions from the public on the issue and tucking in her genitals.
“So why even consider it?” Jenner
rhetorically asked. “Because it's just a penis. It has no special
gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability
to take a whiz in the woods. I just want to have all the right
parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”
Jenner's book arrives April 25, just
days after ABC plans to air a follow up interview with Diane Sawyer.
