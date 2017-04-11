Christian rock star Trey Pearson's
video for his first solo single features two men kissing in a church.
In Silver Horizon, a young man,
played by Cole Doman (Henry Gamble's Birthday Party), sings to
his church congregation. Another man sitting in the pews rushes to
the altar and the two men share a passionate kiss. Parishioners, who
initially appear stunned, and the priest cheer on the men. In
another scene, Pearson is seen kissing another man in an apartment.
The 35-year-old Pearson came out in an
emotional letter to fans last year.
(Related: Trey
Pearson: My dad hugged me after I came out gay.)
Pearson told gay glossy OUT that Silver
Horizon was about his coming out journey.
“The song, Silver Horizon, is
very much about the journey I have been on this last year and a half
– going from trying to hang on so hard to something I couldn't be,
to finding the light on the other side of the darkness,” Pearson
said. “I wanted the music video to be about that light and
hope for the future. Coming from a systemic oppressive church culture
that was brainwashing and made me feel like it wasn't ok to be my
truest, best self, I wanted to shine a light on seeing that change,
and the hope for a better future.”
“I hope the video changes hearts, and
spreads hope to those who feel unloved or alone. I hope it brings
smiles to faces like the way it does mine, and I hope people enjoy
how beautiful it is,” he added.