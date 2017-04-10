Seattle's out mayor, Ed Murray, on Friday called charges that he sexually abused a troubled teen in the 1980s “simply not true.”

“To be on the receiving end of such untrue allegations is very painful to me,” Murray said during a press conference where he did not take questions. “These allegations dating back to a period of more than 30 years are simply not true … I will continue to be mayor.”

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a man identified only by the initials D.H. claims that he carried out a sexual relationship with Murray after meeting him on a bus at the age of 15.

The man, who admits he worked as a prostitute and was on drugs at the time, claims Murray propositioned him for sexual favors for as little as $10-$20 in his Capitol Hill apartment.

According to the lawsuit, the man recently decided to come forward after undergoing counseling.

Two additional men, Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson, told The Seattle Times that Murray paid them for sex in the 1980s when they lived in a Portland, Oregon center for troubled children. Both men said that they were willing to testify about it.

Sgt. Pete Simpson of the Portland Police Bureau told the AP that the department has found no records connecting either man to Murray.

The age of consent in Washington is 16.

The 61-year-old Murray was elected mayor in 2014 after nearly two decades of service in the Washington State Legislature. He is currently seeking re-election. Murray's husband Michael Shiosaki works for the city of Seattle.