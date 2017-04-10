Lawmakers in Alabama are moving ahead with impeachment hearings against Governor Robert Bentley after the Alabama Supreme Court gave the greenlight on Saturday.

At issue is whether Bentley abused his position to cover up an affair with Rebekah Caldwell Mason, a top aide.

“I do not plan to resign,” Bentley, a conservative Republican, said Friday. “I have done nothing illegal.”

On Wednesday, Bentley offered an apology of sorts, admitting that he had said inappropriate things to Mason, but denied any “sexual activity.”

As governor, Bentley strongly defended the state's ban on same-sex marriage. In a filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, Bentley's lawyers argued that such unions should be seen as “social experiments” and that allowing gay couples to marry destroys the “rights of children to be connected to their biological parents.”

According to NPR, the House Judiciary Committee may begin impeachment proceedings as soon as Monday.