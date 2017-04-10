Transgender model Carmen Carrera told UK gay glossy Attitude that she's over her feud with RuPaul, host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

The 31-year-old Carrera appeared on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

In 2014, she publicly criticized RuPaul for using the term “she-mail” as a play on the phrase “she-male.” The uproar that followed led to the show dropping the segment.

When asked to describe the “worst” transphobic experience she has encountered, Carrera pointed to her feud with RuPaul.

The response to her Facebook post on the subject was “so negative,” she said.

“[The response from fans was] really, really negative,” Carrera told Attitude. “So I was really confused. It was just all over the place. And I mean I had other Drag Race contestants speaking out against me; how could I bite the hand that fed me or whatever. I understand where people stand as far as not wanting to disrespect someone who helped you, but I didn’t feel like I was in that position.”

“I wasn’t trying to disrespect anyone. That wasn’t my intention. My intention was just to be fair. My intention was to try and make everyone happy. Just like be on Drag Race’s side to say that’s not their intent, but also to say something to please the folks that see me as a person who has a platform to speak about these issues.”

After writing a second post, Carrera said things got “worse.”

“It was probably the most transphobic language I’ve ever seen. And I think it was following an interview that Ru did [where] she was asked, 'How do we feel about the situation that was going on.' And she was very insensitive and she basically said, 'Oh you know, you just have to get stronger and you’re playing the victim card.'”

“What would you say to Ru if he walked in now?”

“I would say, 'Hi!' and give him a hug,” Carrera answered. “I don't hold any grudges. It's a shame and I'm always gonna look back at that and think, 'Why?' But I don't hold any grudges.”