Transgender model Carmen Carrera told
UK gay glossy Attitude that she's over her feud with RuPaul,
host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.
The 31-year-old Carrera appeared on the
third season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
In 2014, she publicly criticized RuPaul
for using the term “she-mail” as a play on the phrase “she-male.”
The uproar that followed led to the show dropping the segment.
When asked to describe the “worst”
transphobic experience she has encountered, Carrera pointed to her
feud with RuPaul.
The response to her Facebook post on
the subject was “so negative,” she said.
“[The response from fans was] really,
really negative,” Carrera
told Attitude.
“So I was really confused. It was just all over the place. And I
mean I had other Drag Race contestants speaking out against
me; how could I bite the hand that fed me or whatever. I understand
where people stand as far as not wanting to disrespect someone who
helped you, but I didn’t feel like I was in that position.”
“I wasn’t trying to disrespect
anyone. That wasn’t my intention. My intention was just to be fair.
My intention was to try and make everyone happy. Just like be on Drag
Race’s side to say that’s not their intent, but also to say
something to please the folks that see me as a person who has a
platform to speak about these issues.”
After writing a second post, Carrera
said things got “worse.”
“It was probably the most transphobic
language I’ve ever seen. And I think it was following an interview
that Ru did [where] she was asked, 'How do we feel about the
situation that was going on.' And she was very insensitive and she
basically said, 'Oh you know, you just have to get stronger and
you’re playing the victim card.'”
“What would you say to Ru if he
walked in now?”
“I would say, 'Hi!' and give him a
hug,” Carrera answered. “I don't hold any grudges. It's a shame
and I'm always gonna look back at that and think, 'Why?' But I don't
hold any grudges.”