The National Organization for Marriage (NOM) is celebrating the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as a win for opponents of marriage equality.

Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick for the high court, was confirmed by the Senate after Republican leaders changed chamber rules on Supreme Court nominees. The so-called nuclear option lowers the needed votes to approve such nominees from 60 to a simple majority.

“We did it!” NOM President Brian Brown cheered. “Thanks to you and so many NOM members and conservative activists across the country, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was able to muster the votes to change Senate rules to allow the Gorsuch confirmation to move forward, and Justice Gorsuch won a bipartisan majority. He now will join the Supreme Court as a worthy successor to the late, great Antonin Scalia.”

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gorsuch said that Obergefell was settled law, though he did not reveal his personal views on marriage equality.

“Is absolutely settled law. There's ongoing litigation about its impact and its application right now, and I cannot share my personal views without suggesting mistakenly ...” Gorsuch said before being interrupted.

Christian conservatives, however, are convinced that Gorsuch would vote to overturn Obergefell and Roe, the 1973 landmark decision on the issue of abortion.

“This development is a huge boost for NOM and for the prospects of restoring true marriage to our nation’s laws by reversing the illegitimate, anti-constitutional Obergefell ruling of 2015 redefining marriage. Justice Gorsuch shares Justice Scalia’s judicial philosophy and we are confident he will rule to overturn the illegitimate marriage decision,” Brown said.

“That means we are likely only one vote short of reinstating marriage in our nation, with rumors flying that another Court vacancy could occur soon with the retirement of one of the justices who voted to redefine marriage!” he added.