The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) is celebrating the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme
Court as a win for opponents of marriage equality.
Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's pick
for the high court, was confirmed by the Senate after Republican
leaders changed chamber rules on Supreme Court nominees. The
so-called nuclear option lowers the needed votes to approve such
nominees from 60 to a simple majority.
“We did it!” NOM President Brian
Brown cheered. “Thanks to you and so many NOM members and
conservative activists across the country, Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell was able to muster the votes to change Senate rules
to allow the Gorsuch confirmation to move forward, and Justice
Gorsuch won a bipartisan majority. He now will join the Supreme Court
as a worthy successor to the late, great Antonin Scalia.”
During his Senate confirmation hearing,
Gorsuch said that Obergefell was settled law, though he did
not reveal his personal views on marriage equality.
“Is absolutely settled law. There's
ongoing litigation about its impact and its application right now,
and I cannot share my personal views without suggesting mistakenly
...” Gorsuch said before being interrupted.
Christian conservatives, however, are
convinced that Gorsuch would vote to overturn Obergefell and
Roe, the 1973 landmark decision on the issue of abortion.
“This development is a huge boost for
NOM and for the prospects of restoring true marriage to our nation’s
laws by reversing the illegitimate, anti-constitutional Obergefell
ruling of 2015 redefining marriage. Justice Gorsuch shares Justice
Scalia’s judicial philosophy and we are confident he will rule to
overturn the illegitimate marriage decision,” Brown said.
“That means we are likely only one
vote short of reinstating marriage in our nation, with rumors flying
that another Court vacancy could occur soon with the retirement of
one of the justices who voted to redefine marriage!” he added.