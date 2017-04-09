The Weinstein Company on Friday
released a new trailer for its upcoming film 3 Generations.
The film, which is set for a May 5th
limited release, was previously titled About Ray.
In 3 Generations, Elle Fanning,
18, plays Ray, a teenager transitioning from female to male. Also
appearing in the film are Susan Sarandon as Ray's lesbian grandmother
and Naomi Watts as the mother. Tate Donovan plays Ray's previously
absent father.
“Authentic is what he wants to be,”
Ray's mother tells her mother when she asks why Ray can't just be a
lesbian.
The trailer arrived a day after The
Weinstein Company announced plans to appeal the Motion Picture
Association of America's (MPAA) decision to give the film an R
rating.
(Related: The
Weinstein Company to protest R rating of transgender film 3
Generations.)