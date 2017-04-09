The Weinstein Company on Friday released a new trailer for its upcoming film 3 Generations.

The film, which is set for a May 5th limited release, was previously titled About Ray.

In 3 Generations, Elle Fanning, 18, plays Ray, a teenager transitioning from female to male. Also appearing in the film are Susan Sarandon as Ray's lesbian grandmother and Naomi Watts as the mother. Tate Donovan plays Ray's previously absent father.

“Authentic is what he wants to be,” Ray's mother tells her mother when she asks why Ray can't just be a lesbian.

The trailer arrived a day after The Weinstein Company announced plans to appeal the Motion Picture Association of America's (MPAA) decision to give the film an R rating.

