Grammy winner Ricky Martin will play
Antonio D'Amico, clothing designer Gianni Versace's longtime partner,
in the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American
Crime Story.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Glee alum Darren Criss will play Andrew
Cunanan, the serial killer who murdered Versace outside his Miami
Beach home at the age of 50.
Versace will be played by Edgar
Ramirez, while Penelope Cruz will portray Versace's sister Donatella.
The 10-episode Versace: American
Crime Story is the third installment of Muphy's limited series
for cabler FX and is based on the book Vulgar Favors by
Maureen Orth. It will examine Versace's shocking July 1997
assassination.
Martin, who is openly gay, has appeared
on Broadway in Evita and Les Miserables.
(Related: Ricky
Martin engaged to marry boyfriend Jwan Yosef.)