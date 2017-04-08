Grammy winner Ricky Martin will play Antonio D'Amico, clothing designer Gianni Versace's longtime partner, in the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Glee alum Darren Criss will play Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who murdered Versace outside his Miami Beach home at the age of 50.

Versace will be played by Edgar Ramirez, while Penelope Cruz will portray Versace's sister Donatella.

The 10-episode Versace: American Crime Story is the third installment of Muphy's limited series for cabler FX and is based on the book Vulgar Favors by Maureen Orth. It will examine Versace's shocking July 1997 assassination.

Martin, who is openly gay, has appeared on Broadway in Evita and Les Miserables.

(Related: Ricky Martin engaged to marry boyfriend Jwan Yosef.)