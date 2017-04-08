New Mexico has joined a growing list of states prohibiting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

The measure cleared the House in March and the Senate in February.

Governor Susana Martinez, who became a Republican in 1995, signed the bill into law on Friday.

“I've spent my career fighting for kids, both as a prosecutor and as governor,” Martinez said in a message to the Legislature. “It is for this reason that I sign Senate Bill 121, which bans certain practices that have been shown to cause harm to children.”

“I do not lightly enact legislation that makes government a party to the medical care decision-making of a parent and child. Yet, at the same time, numerous reputable medical organizations like the American Psychological Association have rebuked this practice, stating it may lead to depression, anxiety, poor self-esteem, self-hatred, substance abuse, and suicide.”

And in a shrug to opponents of the bill who argued it would trample religious freedom, Martinez added that the measure does not “prohibit religious organizations from freely practicing their religion.”

Four years ago, New Jersey became the second state after California to enact such a law. Illinois, Oregon, Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed similar bans, while New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last year issued an executive order that protects youth from such therapies. Several cities, including Tampa, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, have recently enacted similar measures.

