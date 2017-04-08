Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann
has described the election of President Donald Trump as a divine
“reprieve” from transgender rights.
Bachmann made her comments last week
during an appearance on Understanding the Times with Jan Markell,
where she joined Philip Haney, a conservative opposed to Muslim
rights.
Bachmann agreed with Markell's
characterization of the White House lit up in rainbow colors to
celebrate the Supreme Court's finding that gay and lesbian couples
have a constitutional right to marry as a “low point,” adding
that Trump represents a divine “reprieve” from such “immorality.”
“I think [Americans] recognized that
this was the last exit ramp for the country and if we were not going
to see a political change, if Hillary Clinton was going to continue
and double down on the policies of Barack Obama,” Bachmann
said. “I think people just saw no hope that the United States
would return to a position of Judeo-Christian morality. But not even
just that, it’s just, could we even be able to speak truth anymore?
Can we even protect our children anymore?”
Bachmann said that people “censored
their own speech, because they didn't know what the government was
going to do to them” under the Obama administration.
“Meanwhile, their little 5-year-old
girl could be vulnerable to a 17-year-old male walking in on their
bathroom, or my 85-year-old mother could be at a public restroom and
seven 18-year-old males could come in and she could be vulnerable to
them,” she said, possibly referring to an Obama-era policy
instructing public schools to allow transgender students to use the
bathroom of their choice.
“We know that [Trump’s election]
just wasn’t in the natural. This was in the supernatural where God
sovereignly, I believe, answered the prayers of believers beseeching
him and he’s given us a reprieve. But a reprieve for what? For
what? What are we going to do with this? Remember, over 50 years of
destruction, destroying the foundations of this country, you don’t
just turn that on a dime unless God again intervenes,” Bachmann
added.