Seattle's out mayor, Ed Murray, has strongly denied charges that he sexually abused a troubled teen in the 1980s.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the unidentified man claims that he carried out a sexual relationship with Murray after meeting him on a bus at the age of 15.

The man, who admits he worked as a prostitute and was on drugs at the time, claims Murray propositioned him for sexual favors for as little as $10-$20 in his Capitol Hill apartment.

According to the lawsuit, the man recently decided to come forward after undergoing counseling.

Murray's attorney Bob Sulkin called the accusations “false.”

“[Murray] has not engaged in any inappropriate conduct with a minor, and I don't think it's a coincidence that these allegations have occurred in the midst of a mayoral campaign,” he said.

The 61-year-old Murray was elected mayor in 2014 after nearly two decades of service in the Washington State Legislature. Murray's husband Michael Shiosaki works for the city of Seattle.