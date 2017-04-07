Actor Daniel Newman recently said he's surprised that his coming out video went viral.

Newman, who plays Kingdom member Daniel on AMC's The Walking Dead, said in the video that he was inspired to come out by a young girl who thanked him for volunteering at an LGBT youth program despite being straight.

“And I said, 'I'm not straight,' and she said, 'Why have you never said that publicly before? You could help change our lives,'” Newman said.

“It hit me like a gut punch. It felt like someone had knocked the wind out of me.”

Speaking with Greg In Hollywood, Newman said that he thought his coming out “was going to be a small little thing with some of my friends and fans and hoping some kids would possibly connect to me and I could make a difference in their lives.”

“It kind of took off and went global and became this big thing now,” he said of the million plus views.