Out designer Stefano Gabbana has
dismissed critics angry that he dressed Melania Trump, the wife of
President Donald Trump, for her official White House portrait.
Released Monday, the portrait, taken by
Regine Mahaux, featured Trump wearing a Dolce & Gabbana blazer.
“#DGWoman BEAUTIFUL #melaniatrump
Thank you #madeinitaly,” he captioned Trump's portrait on
Instagram, along with a mix of heart emojis and the American and
Italian flag emojis.
Gabbana blasted negative commenters,
telling one user in Italian to “go to hell.” Some users also
criticized Trump for not wearing an American designer.
Gabbana also praised Trump – and
lashed out at critics – after she wore a $2,995 Dolce & Gabbana
dress on New Year's Eve.
Top designers who have refused to dress
Trump include Tom Ford, Zac Posen and Christian Sirano.
In 2015, Gabbana and his design
partner, Domenico Dolce, created controversy when they criticized gay
adoptions and called children born through IVF “synthetic.”
Madonna, Elton John and Ryan Murphy were among the celebrities who
criticized their comments. The business partners have since
apologized.