The Weinstein Company (TWC) announced Thursday that it would appeal the Motion Picture Association of America's (MPAA) decision to give an R rating to its upcoming film 3 Generations, which stars Elle Fanning as a transgender youth.

The film, which is set for a May 5th limited release, was previously titled About Ray.

In 3 Generations, Fanning, 18, plays Ray, a teenager transitioning from female to male. Also appearing in the film are Susan Sarandon as Ray's lesbian grandmother and Naomi Watts as the mother.

The MPAA cited language including some sexual references for the R rating.

Harvey Weinstein said in a statement that he's challenging the board's decision because an R rating “would prevent high school students from seeing this film.”

In 2012, TWC successfully challenged the MPAA, lowering the rating from R to PG-13 on Bully, which looks at the lives of several victims of bullies, including some LGBT teens, though TWC was forced to edit out three expletives.

“The MPAA and I were able to come to an agreement on Bully and I am confident that we will be able to do so again,” Weinstein said.

Susan Surandon also criticized the MPAA's decision. “It's ridiculous to have an R rating which would prevent this audience from seeing the film.”